Allu Arjun, filmmaker Harish Shankar collaborate for ad shoot, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Harish Shankar recently shared glimpses of an ad shoot with south star Allu Arjun on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the South director dropped ad shoot travel pictures of Pushpa star Allu Arjun and left his fans amazed.

Sharing the pictures, Shankar wrote, "It's always a fun ride with our own ICON STAAR @alluarjunonline ..joining hands for an ad shoot !!!! This is exciting !!!".



In the first picture, Shankar was seen at the entry of the plane. Director can be seen wearing a grey sweatshirt that he teamed up with black pants. He opted for a black backpack and red-white sports shoes to complete his look.





In the next pictures, Shankar was seen with Allu Arjun inside the plane, enjoying their jour

Allu Arjun's 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise' grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. After the film's success, the actor is all set to star in 'Pushpa: The Rule', the sequel of the 2021 movie that also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

'Pushpa: The Rise' movie, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

He will also star in Venu Sriram's' ICON', which Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce.

Arjun will also headline an untitled action film with Siva Koratala.

According to several reports, he will soon collaborate with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel. (ANI)

