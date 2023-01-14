Allu Arjun to Kriti Sanon, celebs extend Makar Sankranti wishes to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): As the country is celebrating Makar Sankranti, several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and more, took to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness in their life.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wished fans on Makar Sankranti and Pongal in his own style.

Big B wrote, "T 4527 - My greetings to all for the culmination of festivities ... peace, calm, celebration .. Lohri .. Maha Sankranti .. Pongal .."

Kajol dropped a clip from her movie 'My Name Is Khan' along with a quirky caption. She wrote, "Should I be eating the ladoo today? #HappyMakarSankranti."

In the video, she tries to have chocolate.

Abhishek Bachchan posted a still from 'Delhi-6' movie with a Makar Sankranti wish.

To mark this occasion, actor Preity Zinta dropped a kite flying scene video from 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' movie featuring Abhishek Bachchan.



Dream girl Hema Malini shared a graphic image to extend wishes to fans at this festival.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Greetings to all as we celebrate a cleansing and blessed Lohri and a joyous Makar Sankranti!"

Vivek Oberoi shared a collage of pictures. He was seen wearing the traditional outfit and doing puja at the temple.

Sharing the picture on Insta story, he wrote, "Makar Sankranti, Pongal, aur Magh Bihu ki sabhi ko Hardik Shubhkaamnaye. May this year you fly high and reach new heights and harvest success and prosperity.



He added, "Wishing everyone a year full of success, growth and prosperity as we begin the beautiful harvest season today. #MakarSankranti #Pongal #Bihu."

Kriti Sanon dropped a clip from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to wish her fans.



'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun shared a glimpse of the Makar Sankranti's celebration with his family.



Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in which devotees make offerings to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Makar Sankranti, which is one of the most auspicious times in the year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.(ANI)

