Allu Arjun welcomes 2023 with wife Sneha in Goa, check out

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Allu Arjun welcomed 2023 with his wife Sneha Reddy in style in Goa.

Taking to Instagram, Sneha dropped a picture featuring her hubby Allu Arjun with a mesmerizing backdrop.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "#happynewyear #2023."

In the picture, 'Pushpa' star was seen donning an all-white casual outfit and his wife was seen wearing a beachy multi-coloured dress with a pair of shades.

Pictures of him posing with friends are also going viral on the internet.

As soon as the photo was uploaded, the actor's fans flooded the comment section.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has massive popularity, worldwide fame and fans to its credit.

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and had millions of people in awe of it. After almost a year of its release in India, the film was released in the theatres of Russia.

'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office and Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the film.

The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still awaited.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

'Pushpa 2' recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.(ANI)