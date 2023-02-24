Always proud of you: Anushka Sharma heaps praises on Harmanpreet Kaur after India's defeat to Australia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma heaped praises on India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the country lost to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka re-shared an article of Harmanpreet Kaur along with a caption, "Always proud of you and your team captain!"

India's wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, where nerves of Aussies prevailed over top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.



Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a freak dismissal during the semi-final against Australia at a crucial juncture in the game. The India captain, who made it out into the middle despite suffering from illness, was playing beautifully to reach her half-century and put her side in contention to chase down Australia's 172/4.

But a bizarre moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as she was run out for 52.Speaking of Anushka's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

