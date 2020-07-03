Always reminded myself 'apna time aayega': Sushmita Sen on her comeback with IMDB

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday termed her powerful comeback with web-show 'Aarya' as a 'personal win' while recalling how she always reminded herself that her time will come.

"Aarya is a personal win. It is amazing how much it has taken for me to transcend layers of disappointment and pat my own back and remind myself 'apna time aayega' (my time will come)," Sen told IMDB.

Cherishing the success of the show and talking about her character, she said, "The universe conspired for this show to come my way. The script, ace director Ram Madhvani and his amazing team is a soul connect for me. We think alike on many levels."

"Aarya is a character with many layers. In season one we have not even scratched the surface of the character and we have 5 seasons written. You cannot imagine what's to come after," she added.

When asked about her favourite scene from the show, former Miss Universe further said that she cannot choose one as the show "as a whole" is special for her.

"For the first time in my career, and I say this with immense pride and love, when I look at Aarya as a whole, it is very difficult for me to choose one scene. I have too many moments in it that I sit there and I forget it is me and I say I love this Aarya," the 44-year-old actor said.

"She (Aarya) has got so many things that I have and so many things I wish I had. Aarya is not just a performance but a soul," she added.

When asked what were the things she discovered about herself while making of Aarya, Sen said, "Every time I went on the set and essayed a character, it was a lot of projection rather than feeling. The kind of commercially inclined projects I did, did not really help me grow a whole lot. So I never really discovered Sushmita in a film."

"These 10 years made me an observer of life. While filming Aarya, I had to no longer portray or project. I had to be. We were not allowed to use glycerin to cry or cut to add any sweat and a feel. Every emotion had to be portrayed then and there and the best way you could reach the emotion was to feel it," she added.

Sharing an exciting anecdote about the show, Sen said, "The longest take that we have done at a go was 22 minutes long and it had 8 of the 23 primary actors in the scene. This was the last rites scene that we shot."

The web series 'Aarya' which premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar, on June 19, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)