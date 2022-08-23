Aly Goni reveals Sonali Phogat messaged him two days before her demise

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Television actor and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Aly Goni, on Tuesday, mourned the loss of his co-contestant Sonali Phogat after her untimely demise in Goa.

Taking to Instagram, Aly shared a reel video, which he captioned, "Samajh nahi aa raha kya bolu u msged me 2 days back and gave me so many blessings and told me how much u loved my new song and u asked me if I will do a same kind of song with u.. and I promised u I will.. but I m sorry Sonali ji yeh promise ab adhura reh gaya You will be missed.. may god rest your beautiful soul in peace."

In the video, Aly shared short clips from 'Bigg Boss Season 14', with the song 'Yaadien Yaad Aati Hain' playing in the background.

Soon after Aly dropped the emotional video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and rest in peace messages for the departed soul.

Aly also dropped a heartbroken emoticon on his Twitter account after the news of Sonali's untimely demise came.

Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a wild card contestant. During the show, she found a great friend in Aly. She also confessed that she had some feelings for him despite knowing that he is in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. Later, she was trolled for expressing feelings for a man younger than herself.

Aly handled the situation quite well. He did not disrespect Sonali's feelings. In fact, during Sonali's elimination from the show, Aly had promised to go out on a date with her once he is out of the house.

Phogat, 42, was staying at a hotel in Anjuna, North Goa, where she reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning.

Hours before her sudden demise, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.

In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with the TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.

She had risen to fame with her videos on TikTok that had a huge following. (ANI)