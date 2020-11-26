Amazon Prime Video unveils first look of its upcoming medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In what is dubbed as a homage to frontline heroes, online streamer Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of its upcoming medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11.'

The first look of the new series comes on the 12th anniversary of the horrific Mumbai terror attacks.

Set against the backdrop of the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11,' plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city.

The show will launch on Amazon Prime simultaneously across 200 countries and territories.



"Mumbai Diaries 26/11 pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs, and their families who risked their lives to save others. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the medical drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.

Talking about the show's theme, Nikkhil Advani said, "We Mumbaikars often discuss about where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city."

"There have been several shows and films centred on the incident but no one has explored the doctors' side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," he added.

The medical drama based on the 2008 terror attacks will premiere in March 2021. (ANI)

