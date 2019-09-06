Amazon Prime Video unveils trailer for drama-thriller 'The Family Man'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of the upcoming Amazon Original Series -- 'The Family Man'.

The trailer invites viewers to take a peek into the life of Srikant Tiwari - played by Manoj Bajpayee - who is not only a middle-class man but also doubles up as a world-class spy.

In the trailer, Srikant tries to strike a balance between the responsibilities of his family while working for a highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency.

The series which is 10 episodes long is being produced to by digital debutant Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

"It is a fast-paced drama-thriller that redefines mainstream viewing by bringing high-calibre creators such as Raj & DK along with an all-star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, among others," the web series director, Vijay Subramaniam, said.

"The show seamlessly couples drama, action, thrill and surprisingly wry humour in a highly binge-worthy 10 episodes. Serious geo-politics forms the backdrop of the drama-thriller, taking 'The Family Man' across the country, as he attempts to serve the nation. Viewers will also get deep insights into very relatable struggles of a family man, who attempts to balance both work and family," he continued.

"We have been waiting to get into long-form storytelling, and were waiting for the right platform. We found an amazing partner in Amazon Prime! It has truly been a wonderful journey, the start of a new and exciting inning, creating our first show," said the producers.

The upcoming series will start streaming on Amazon Prime on September 20 this year. (ANI)

