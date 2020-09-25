Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please!' gets International Emmy nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Making a mark on a global platform, two of the Amazon Prime Video's original creations including the much-loved show - 'Four More Shots Please!' - have been nominated at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

While Amazon Original Series 'Four More Shots Please!', produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, has bagged a nomination in the 'Best Comedy Series' category, actor Arjun Mathur has received the nomination in the category of 'Best Performance by an Actor' for his character of Karan in the show 'Made in Heaven' produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment.



"We are thrilled with the nominations and are delighted to share this moment with Pritish Nandy Communications, Tiger Baby and Excel Media and Entertainment," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, 'Four More Shots Please!' is the only Indian title in the Best Comedy Series category and Arjun Mathur is also the only Indian artist to compete in the category of Best Performance by an Actor.

Amazon Prime Video has been a part of the International Emmy nominations for three consecutive years, with Amazon Original Series 'Inside Edge' nominated for Best Drama Series in 2018 and its first unscripted Original Series 'The Remix' nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award in 2019. (ANI)

