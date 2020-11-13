Amazon Prime's Mirzapur becomes most-watched show, gets greenlight for season 3

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Following the success of its first season, Amazon Original Series 'Mirzapur' has now created history with its second season as the online streamer on Thursday announced that it has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of its release.

Riding high on the success of season 2 of 'Mirzapur,' Amazon Prime Video also announced the greenlighting of Season 3 of the series that has perfectly captured the zeitgeist.

"The overwhelming response on the new season of Mirzapur is a testament to our commitment and efforts. Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. Our collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment has always been wonderful and we are happy to share this success with them," Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the latest season of 'Mirzapur' has taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher.

The second season not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.



With an ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world.

This season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar who have left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.

The series, created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, has been greenlit for a third season.

"Across two gripping seasons, 'Mirzapur' has become a global sensation and we couldn't be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen," Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said.

"The show's massive fandom and the viewers' magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response," Sidhwani added.

The returning season of 'Mirzapur' received high acclaim from critics and audiences. The exceptional performance by the entire cast has yet again left the fans mesmerised, who are now eagerly awaiting the next season. (ANI)

