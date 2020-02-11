Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): American model and actor Amber Rose got her children's names tattooed on her forehead.
In images seen on social media, the actor debuted a huge forehead tattoo with 'Bash' and 'Slash', the names of her two kids, written in cursive.
According to TMZ, Los Angeles sneaker store CoolKicks on YouTube shared a video of the actor, who was out for sneaker shopping with her partner Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, with whom she recently welcomed their boy, Slash.
Amber even shared a cute video of baby Slash on her Instagram account.
"Happy 4 months my baby boy! #slashelectric," read the caption of the post.
The other inking on her forehead read 'Bash', which is a nickname for her six-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, from her previous relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa.
However, Rose still has not made any comments about the ink on her social media. (ANI)
Amber Rose shows off her new face tattoo
ANI | Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:16 IST
Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): American model and actor Amber Rose got her children's names tattooed on her forehead.