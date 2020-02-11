Amber Rose shows off her new face tattoo

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): American model and actor Amber Rose got her children's names tattooed on her forehead.

In images seen on social media, the actor debuted a huge forehead tattoo with 'Bash' and 'Slash', the names of her two kids, written in cursive.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles sneaker store CoolKicks on YouTube shared a video of the actor, who was out for sneaker shopping with her partner Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, with whom she recently welcomed their boy, Slash.



Amber even shared a cute video of baby Slash on her Instagram account.



"Happy 4 months my baby boy! #slashelectric," read the caption of the post.

The other inking on her forehead read 'Bash', which is a nickname for her six-year-old son Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, from her previous relationship with rapper Wiz Khalifa.



However, Rose still has not made any comments about the ink on her social media. (ANI)

