Ameesha Patel celebrates 20 years of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The 20th anniversary of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' has ushered in a wave of nostalgia in Ameesha Patel, who played the lead role in the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Ameesha on Tuesday uploaded a series of posts recalling her acting stint on the project.



In one of the posts, she shared a few unseen moments from the set and captioned: "Gadar...behind the scenes of the most iconic film that Bollywood has seen till date...thank you all for the love..20 years of Gadar."

Released on June 15, 2001, 'Gadar' was a romantic drama set against the background of India's partition. Anil Sharma had helmed the project, which also featured actors like Sunny Deol, late Amrish Puri and Lillete Dubey.



On the occasion, Lillete Dubey too took to social media to remember her work in 'Gadar'.



"15 June 2001.... 20 years since 'Gadar' opened on this day. And what a storm it created... remembering the making of the film and especially my wonderful co-star who also came from theatre-- the man with the deepest baritone Amrish Puri," Dubey wrote. (ANI)







