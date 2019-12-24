American musician Lauv sings Bollywood for 'Good Newwz'

New Delhi (India), Dec 24 (ANI): After Akon and Snoop Dogg, American singer-songwriter Lauv collaborated with Indian musicians for Bollywood music for Dharma Productions film 'Good Newwz'.

The pop-singer recently collaborated with music composer Rochak Kohli for the soulful track 'Dil Naa Jaaneya' from Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy-drama 'Good Newwz'.

"I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. 'Dil Na Jaaneya' is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience," Lauv had earlier stated about the experience.

Singer Akasa Singh has also lent her voice in the song which is a melodious rendition and a perfect fusion of Indian and western music.

Speaking about her collaboration with the International star, Akasa on Tuesday said, "This collaboration with Rochak and Lauv was like a far- fetched dream for me but is one the things ticked off my bucket list."

"I think Lauv brings so much energy and passion to the song and he is in fact one of the nicest people I have met from the global music industry till date. He is warm and humble beyond being very talented," the singer added.

Penned by Gurpreet Saini, Lauv, and Michael Pollack, the lyrics are a mixture of both Hindi and English, where the English portion is sung by Lauv.

A couple of songs from the forthcoming flick have already been dropped for the audience.

'Good Newwz' revolves around two married couples who try to conceive a baby through the IVF process but the goof-up triggers a series of hilarious encounters for them.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 27, 2019. (ANI)

