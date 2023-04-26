Amid dating rumours, Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma with 'Tammannah' comment, Vijay responds with 'ek tarfa pyaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Has Gulshan Devaiah confirmed the relationship rumours between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia? Vijay also cheekily replied to the 'Hunter' actor's 'punning' with words!

Vijay shared the teaser of the upcoming web series 'Dahaad' on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. "Here's a sneak peek into Dahaad! #DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3", wrote Vijay in the caption.

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Meri Tammannah toh tu tha... achcha dhoka Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti... nai toh... hey ram..." This deliberate use of the word 'Tammannah' didn't go unnoticed by the netizens.

Vijay also reacted to Devaiah's comment saying, "ek tarfa pyaar bhi pyaar hota hain gullu!"





For the last few months, the speculation was rife that Vijay and Tamannaah have been dating. They were spotted together on multiple occasions. They reportedly spent the New Year's eve together in Goa. A video went viral in which they could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces weren't visible properly, eagle-eyed netizens were convinced that they were the ones present at the restaurant.

Although the two haven't spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two are reportedly working together on 'Lust Stories 2'.

Tamannah was last seen in the Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B' opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Babli Bouncer'.

Vijay delivered a spectacular performance in 'Darlings' and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh's next.

Meanwhile, helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12.

The series marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. (ANI)

