Amid no film shoot, Kartik Aaryan uses camera lens in a quirky way

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): As most of the Bollywood actors stay home due to surge in coronavirus cases in the country, actor Kartik Aaryan has found out a quirky way to use the camera lens, which is conventionally used for film shooting.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor on Saturday took to Instagram to post a picture of himself where he is seen sitting and enjoying a beverage in a lens-shaped mug.

"Shoot toh ho nahi raha, Lens kuchh toh kaam aaye (Shoot is not happening, at least lens were used for something)," Aaryan captioned the post.

Aaryan is known for his quirky Instagram content and epic monologues in films. He keeps treating his fans with funny and exciting posts.

While some of the actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor have returned to work amid the unlocking phase, others continue to stay at home to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

