Amid Sidharth Kiara's rumoured wedding, Kangana Ranaut calls duo a 'divine couple'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

On Friday evening, Kangana took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Sidharth and Kiara.

Sharing a video of Sidharth and Kiara from Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together."



She tagged the duo and used emojis of an evil eye.



Kangana's post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculation about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

If reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda hinted to be a part of the couple's wedding. She put on her Insta stories that she is off to #Rajasthan for a "big fat Indian #wedding". However, she did not disclose any details regarding the bride or groom.

Veena Nagda's post definitely left Sidharth and Kiara's fans excited. A social media user commented, "Wow...can't wait to see Kiara at her mehendi."

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra. The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. (ANI)

