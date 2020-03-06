Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan seen twinning

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a collage of pictures of himself with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan where the father-son duo is seen twinning.

In the pictures both the actors are wearing a similar attire- red coloured Nehru jacket over a white kurta pyjama.

Bachchan quoted an iconic dialogue from his as the caption.

"Bade miyan to bade miyan, chhote miyan subhaan allah!" he wrote.

"When the Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your Friend ..!! How ya doin' buddy! Joi Bangla .. Joi 'Bob Biswas'" he further wrote in the caption hinting towards Abhishek's next offering 'Bob Biswas'.

Junior Bachchan wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming flick 'Bob Biswas' last month.

The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. (ANI)

