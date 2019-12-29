Amitabh Bachchan attributes his rise to people's love, their tireless support

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday attributed his rise in the film industry to the "people's love and their tireless support."

"There has been god's grace, blessings of the family ... but mostly the people's love and the tireless support is the reason I could be here," said the veteran actor while making a brief speech after receiving the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind here today.

The 77-year-old, known as the Big-B of Bollywood, also expressed his gratitude towards the President, Indian government and the whole jury of the award institution.

The actor, who has colossally contributed to the Indian cinema for 50 years, was conferred with the highest honour of the film industry -- Dada Saheb Phalke award, instituted in 1969 -- in the presence of several dignitaries including Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The prestigious award, named after the father of Indian cinema Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, is conferred by the Central government for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

The award comprises a golden lotus and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani'.

He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour, in 2015. (ANI)