Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): After shooting for his forthcoming film 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan is now headed for his next project 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Big B is teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', and the megastar has now shared that the shooting schedule will begin in Lucknow.

"One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE .. From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??," Amitabh wrote on Twitter.



'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film which is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and is being produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar. The film will hit the theatre next year on April 24.

Prior to beginning the shoot for 'Gulabo Sitabo', Amitabh was on the sets of 'Chehre' shooting with Emran. The duo started shooting in May, after which Big B also revealed his vintage look from the thriller.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. He is also awaiting the release of 'Article 15', where he essays the role of a cop. (ANI)

