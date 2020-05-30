Amitabh Bachchan cracks joke on Instagram post featuring wildlife photographer, cheetah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tickled the funny bone of his fans during the lockdown as he shared the picture of a wildlife photographer and a cheetah with a funny caption.

The 'Don' star put out a picture on Instagram, wherein a wildlife photographer is seen lying on the ground in order to capture a shot while a cheetah sits right next to him looking at the camera in the forest. Big B wrote a funny caption to the picture, " Suno Bhaiya, Bhabhi ka photo achcha aana chahiye." (listen! please click a good picture of your sister in law).



The hilarious post not only made the fans laugh, but the celebrity followers also couldn't help commenting over the funny post.

Huma Qureshi took to the comment section and left two laughing with teary eyes emoticons.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also found the post riotous and left laughing with teary eye emoji on the post.

Meanwhile, the thespian is set to see the release of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo', the quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

The movie will see Senior Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana sharing screen space together for the first time. (ANI)

