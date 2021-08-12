Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to release in theatres on August 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's thriller 'Chehre' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 27.

On Thursday, the makers announced the release date by sharing an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film, wherein we can see Big B saying, 'Agar aap me se kisi ne apradh ya jurm kiya ho toh bhaut sambhalke yaha se guzriya kariyega kyuki ye khel aapke saath bhi khela jaa sakta hai'.





As per a statement, in 'Chehre', Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan essays the character of a business tycoon.

Speaking about the film's theatrical release, producer Anand Pandit said, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. (ANI)

