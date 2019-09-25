Amitabh Bachchan, Image courtesy: Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan, Image courtesy: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): After several Bollywood celebrities congratulated legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor took to social media to express gratitude.
"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..." the veteran actor tweeted.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Scores of celebrities congratulate the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, and Kartik Aaryan.
Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'
He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:21 IST

Will Smith to star in Netflix crime biopic 'The Council'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Will Smith who is awaiting the release of 'Gemini Man' is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming crime biopic 'The Council'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 01:15 IST

Bollywood celebs continue to wish Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb...

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Congratulatory messages continued to pour in for megastar Amitabh Bachchan after the announcement of his name as the recipient for this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:09 IST

Amitabh has given a lot to Indian cinema: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday received best wishes from one of his dear friends and old colleague Shatrughan Sinha after being declared as the recipient for this year's Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:50 IST

B-town extends best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): After the announcement of Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar is being bombarded on social media with best wishes from his fraternity friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:31 IST

A glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood journey

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who entertained the audience for over four decades has just added another feather to his already-bejewelled cap. The star will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Taapsee's lengthy answer to those questioning her role in 'Saand...

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is known for voicing her opinions on several issues gave a lengthy reply to the Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel and others who criticised the actor for her role in the upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:16 IST

Kaitlynn Carter attends 'Dancing with Star' after Miley Cyrus split

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): American actor Kaitlynn Carter who recently made headlines after her split with pop-star Miley Cyrus was spotted attending 'Dancing With the Stars' series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

BTS' RM donates USD 80,000 to help impaired students

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): RM, member of the famous South Korean boy band BTS recently donated USD 80,000 to help students with impaired hearing, and his gesture is winning hearts on the Internet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:11 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are learning parenting strength

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are currently on their 10-day tour to South Africa opened up about learning the art of parenting.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:07 IST

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are foodies on sets of 'This is Us'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): It seems like actor Milo Ventimiglia has forged a great bond with his co-star Mandy Moore on the sets of their series 'This is Us ' where they are often spotted hogging on food.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:00 IST

Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton existed before 'The Voice'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): No matter they are a wonderful couple today, but singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani revealed that she had no idea that Blake Shelton even existed before they met on 'The Voice'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:33 IST

Samantha Barbash threatens lawsuit against 'Hustlers' producers

Washington DC [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Samantha Barbash, who is the inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's character in her latest release 'Hustlers' has threatened to file a lawsuit against the film's producers.

Read More
iocl