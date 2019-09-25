Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:31 IST

A glimpse into Amitabh Bachchan's Bollywood journey

New Delhi (India), Sept 24 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who entertained the audience for over four decades has just added another feather to his already-bejewelled cap. The star will be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke award for his lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.