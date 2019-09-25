New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): After several Bollywood celebrities congratulated legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the actor took to social media to express gratitude.
"There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude ..." the veteran actor tweeted.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Scores of celebrities congratulate the actor including Abhishek Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Huma Qureshi, and Kartik Aaryan.
Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He made his acting debut in 1969 with 'Saat Hindustani.'
He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)
Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 02:46 IST
