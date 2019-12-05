Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude to well wishers in Manali

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Dec 05 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Brahmastra' in freezing Manali, thanked the well-wishers for their love and care on Wednesday.

The actor who is shooting with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome picture of himself donned in traditional Himachali cap and a heavy jacket with a pair of protective gear goggles. The star is seen expressing gratitude by joining both the hands.



Sharing the picture on Twitter, Big B wrote, "To the warm loving and ever-smiling well-wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work - Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care! Wearing their traditional welcome."

The actor on his journey to Manali stayed at Bilaspur Circuit House where he received a warm welcome by the entire staff.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial film has been pushed to a summer 2020 release.

The movie was earlier set to release this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film.

'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy that has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

