Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan faces 'withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo' shoot nears end

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 08:23 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Almost a month after he began shooting for his upcoming project 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with 'withdrawal symptoms' as the movie schedule wrap nears its completion.
The actor commenced shooting for the film in Lucknow in June where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and as the shoot inches closer to its completion, Big B already seems to be in the 'vision of KBC' as his next project, he shared on Twitter.
"T 3237 - Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion .. happens all the time .. and the next work schedule begins to take over ..
So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over," the 'Shahenshah' wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He was shooting for Shoojit Sircar's directorial in the 'city of nawabs' which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 24 next year.
'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi.
Prior to shooting in Lucknow, Amitabh was on the sets of 'Chehre' shooting with Emraan Hashmi. The duo started shooting in May. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. And will hit the silver screens next year on February 21. (ANI)

