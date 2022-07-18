Amitabh Bachchan flaunts uber-cool shades in throwback picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a throwback picture from the sets of his film 'Trishul'.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor captioned the post, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70' .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today's stars wearing similar" followed by joined hand emoticons.



In the close-up picture, the 'Don' actor looked uber cool, as he donned a white t-shirt and accessorized his look with big black shades.

Soon after the veteran actor shared his picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Wow!! Looking super always! Style aapse suru hoti hai sir." A fan commented.





Another fan wrote, "nobody has this impact though ! What u have is Incredible!".



Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood in the 1970s. He built his on-screen image as an 'angry young man' by portraying aggressive roles in films like 'Zanjeer', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Deewar' and 'Kaala Patthar' to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye', in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for 'The Intern' remake and 'Project K'.

Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

