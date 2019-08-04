Amitabh Bachchan gearing up for eleventh season of KBC

New Delhi (India), Aug 4 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to don the host's hat for the eleventh season of the much-loved 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

The 76-year-old shared pictures from the sets of the show on Twitter, reminiscing the seasons gone by.

"It has begun... another KBC .. 19 years since it started .. 11 seasons .. and the love of all the viewers ..," he tweeted. In one of the pictures, Bollywood's Shahenshah, clad in blue formals, is seen admiring the grandeur of the set while in the second still, he is seen posing with the computer.

"It is only when the mind is free from the old that it meets everything anew, and in that there is joy," he captioned the second picture. KBC is a television game show based on the British program 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The veteran actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons.

On the work front, Amitabh recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Gulabo Sitabo' in Lucknow, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

He will also be seen next in Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)