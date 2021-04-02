Amitabh Bachchan gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Big B revealed the news on his social media handles and his blog, stating that he and his family have got the first dose of the vaccine.

Big B also shared that son-actor Abhishek Bachchan who is on location for a film shoot is yet to get vaccinated. Abhishek has been filming for his upcoming social comedy 'Dasvi' in Agra. The actor completed the shooting on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the veteran star wrote, "Got it done! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon, All well."



On his Tumblr blog, he wrote, "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days."

Calling the vaccination process "historic", Big B said he will later pen a detailed blog post about it.

He added, "back to work tomorrow .. see ya .. oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic."

Along with the update, the actor also shared a picture of a health worker giving him the shot. In the picture on the blog post, he is seen in a white kurta pyjama, wearing a head gear and large glasses.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had all tested positive for the deadly disease.

Big B is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

The Centre had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of his mystery thriller 'Chehre'. The film was supposed to release in theatres on April 9 but has now been indefinitely delayed. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza.

Big B also has several other movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in the epic fantasy action-adventure 'Brahmastra', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He also has 'Jhund' and 'Mayday' in his kitty.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)