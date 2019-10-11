Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa
Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.
Clad in white Kurta Pajama, Bollywood's Shahenshah came outside for a few minutes to thank his enthusiastic fans and greeted them with folded hands.
Looking at the situation, security was beefed up well in advance outside the actor's residence.
Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning, to wish the star in their own unique way.

One of his fans Dilip came from Sangli Village to wish the actor and presented a song 'De De Pyaar De' from the veteran actor's film 'Sharabi.' The excited fan even enacted his famous dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare...' from the superhit film 'Shahenshah'.

Another fan, Pandit Ram Ashok Tiwari, offered prayers to the star and chanted a prayer for his long life.

"It's been 20 years that I have been coming to his residence on his birthday. I perform hawan and offer prayers for his long life and to protect him from any wrong," said Tiwari.

One of his fans dressed as the superstar himself reached outside the residence of the great actor and clicked selfies with other fans to celebrate the day. People also raised slogans praising Amitabh and his achievements and contributions to the Indian cinema.

(ANI)

