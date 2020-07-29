Amitabh Bachchan has epic response to troll who wrote 'I hope you die with this COVID'

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently under treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, gave a sharp reply to an anonymous Internet user who wrote to him -- 'I hope you die with this COVID.'

Big B, who is quite active on social media platforms, without a fail for many years, has been letting his users know about his thoughts through his official blog post.

In one of his latest blog post, the actor highlighted the topic of trolling and called out the people who anonymously troll him by calling him "mahishasur", "charitraheen", "besharam", "behaya" and more.

He wrote the blog on Monday when his daughter-in-law (actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and granddaughter (Aaradhya Bachchan) were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

While he expressed his gratitude and happiness for them and their recovery in the blog, he mentioned some "anonymous" comment who wrote to him "I hope you die with this COVID" amid these trying times.

Referring to the statement, and to the Internet user, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father's name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live."

"If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!," he added.

Referring to his 90+ million followers, the 'Sholay' actor further wrote, "but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family' .. !!!!".

"May you burn in your own stew!" he wrote at the end of the blog.

The 'Coolie' actor was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Since then, the actor has been making efforts to update his legion of followers about his health through social media platforms. (ANI)

