Amitabh Bachchan hits 45 million followers on Twitter, shares priceless throwback pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan hit 45 million followers on Twitter on Saturday and shared a priceless throwback picture with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on the occasion.



The 'Don' star took to the micro-blogging site and shared a monochromatic picture posted by a fan and recalled a major incident of his life.



Thanking the fan for the photo, Sr. Bachchan wrote, "The caption informs of 45 million on Twitter .. thank you Jasmine, but the picture says a lot more... Its the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident .."





"Its the first time ever I saw my Father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!" he added.



The picture shows a father-son moment as Big B bends down to touch his father's feet. The photo also sees a concerned Abhishek Bachchan looking at his dad.

A message on the snap read, "45 Million, started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji."



Big B, an active user of social media, joined Twitter in May 2010 and has posted 3777 tweets till date. (ANI)



