Amitabh Bachchan with kids (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan with kids (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan is a 'true legend born twice'!

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'!
Nothing can beat a throwback picture and that too an age-old still. Junior Bachchan on Friday, posted an old monochrome image of him and his sister surrounding father Amitabh Bachchan from the sides.
The picture dates back to some 37 years when 'Shahenshah' was admitted to a hospital where he was recovering from a "near-fatal accident" which happened on the sets of 'Coolie'.
"37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie," Abhishek captioned the picture.
Not only did Big B recover, but his family now celebrates this day as his second birthday.
"Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you," he concluded the post.
And just as he pinned the picture on the application, celebrities from B-town filled the comments' section with love.
Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Tisca Chopra, Aalim Hakim among others showered love on the actor.

Big B-starrer 'Coolie' hit the screens in December 1983 in which he essayed the titular role as Iqbal Aslam Khan and it went on to be a hit at the box office.
While August 2 is celebrated as his second birthday, senior Bachchan was born on October 11.
On the work front, he recently wrapped up shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo' where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The film will hit theatres on April 24 next year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

MNS film wing to oppose Marathi-dubbed version of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The plan of Bollywood movie Mission Mangal's makers to cash in on the Marathi audience might not fructify as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) film wing on Friday announced to oppose the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Ed Sheeran's cat killed in car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], August 2 (ANI): Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:12 IST

'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' to get series reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the most popular romantic comedies 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' is getting a series reboot.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:11 IST

Manjinder Sirsa writes open letter to B'town celebs for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): After stoking controversy by accusing celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, among others, of consuming drugs at a party hosted by Karan Johar, Shiromani Akali D

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:57 IST

Chuck Lorre bringing his take on immigrant life to TV with 'Bob...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): One of the Hollywood's most prolific executive producers, Chuck Lorre, the co-mastermind behind 'The Big Bang Theory', and 'Two and a Half Men', among many other television hits, is again turning his attention to comedy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Kylie Jenner has found a new, loyal friend in Sofia Richie!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): American reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, who recently parted ways from her long-time best friend and supermodel Jordyn Woods, has found a new friend in model Sofia Richie.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas in talks to feature in 'Deep Water'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actors Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are in talks to star in an adaptation of novelist Patricia Highsmith's book 'Deep Water'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:15 IST

R. Kelly spotted in shackles ahead of Brooklyn court appearance

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly, who is accused of sexually abusing underage and minor girls, landed in New Jersey ahead of his appearance in Brooklyn court on Friday.

Read More
iocl