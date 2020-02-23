Amitabh Bachchan is all proud after Shweta Nanda's collaborative fashion show

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is beaming with pride after the successful exhibition of his daughter Shweta Nanda's collaborative couture with designer Monisha Jaising, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday.

To express his pride and happiness, the superstar took to her social media profiles on Sunday to share a series of posts including pictures from Shweta's exhibition.

In one of the posts, Bachchan shared the picture of a jacket from Shweta's couture, which had the superstar's picture imprinted on one of its sleeves.

"Progeny pride .. moist eyes , ever to se achievement of kids .. love you Mama," he captioned the post.

In another post, Bachchan shared two pictures of himself with his daughter, one being a throwback picture from her childhood and another one from recent times.

Expressing his astonishment as to when and how his daughter grew up so fast, he wrote, "kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala love you Mama."

Other posts by the actor included pictures from Shweta Nanda's fashion show of the outfits of her own label MxS. (ANI)

