Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper, relishes lemonade on 'MayDay' sets

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a picture looking all dapper.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a photo holding a glass of lemonade in his hand. In the photo, the veteran actor can be seen looking dapper in a black jacket paired along with matching sunglasses.

He captioned the picture as "... neembu paani dhoop mein .. chashma jacket shoot mein ..!!"





Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has been shooting with the cast and crew of 'MayDay' which is being directed by Ajay Devgn, who will also be portraying a pivotal role in the film. Apart from Big B and Ajay, the film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from the upcoming film, Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed 'Chehre', Ayan Mukerji's superhero movie 'Brahmastra', and Nagraj Manjule's sports film 'Jhund'. (ANI)

