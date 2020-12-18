Amitabh Bachchan maintains 'do gaz ki doori' as he poses with Avinash Gowariker

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday treated his fans to a picture of himself and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker practicing the 'do gaz ki doori' or social distancing protocols.

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Instagram to share the picture.

He complimented the post with a quirky caption related to the health protocols associated with the coronavirus.



The 'Coolie' actor and Gowariker are seen standing a few inches away from each other wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19.

"Post pack up shot with the Avinash @avigowariker .. ! ye jo 'abhi ( avi') abhi sab 'naash' kar deta hai..do gaz doori .. avinash se .. mask hai utna hi zaroori," he wrote in the caption.

Bachchan has lent his voice to the Covid pre-call public service announcements that urge people to maintain "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing) and wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

