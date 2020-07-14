Amitabh Bachchan pens poem to express gratitude to fans, well wishes after testing positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday dedicated a poem and expressed gratitude to all those who showed concern and extended good wishes after four members of the Bachchan family tested positive for COVID-19.

The 77-year-old actor penned a poem on Twitter as a gesture of gratitude to all the well-wishers who prayed and wished for their speedy recovery and good health. Thanking his fans for the overwhelming support, he wrote, "Prarthana Sadbhawnaon ki musaladhar barish ne, sneh roopi bandhan ka bandh todh diya hai...."



"Beh gaya tar kar diya mujhe is apaar pyaar ne, mere ekanki pan ko jo tumne, prajwalit kar dia hai. Vyaktigat aabhar main vyakt kar na paaunga, bas sheesh jhuka ke natmastak hoon main," the 'Sholay' actor tweeted.

His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to -- "The immense rain of prayers and well wishes have broken the bond of affection, this immense love has swept me away, to my solitude, which you have ignited. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude, I am just bowing down for all this."

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharing the latest development about Aishwarya and Aaradhya, the 'Guru' actor said they would be self-quarantining at home, while he and his father would remain at the hospital.