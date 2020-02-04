Amitabh Bachchan praises India U19 team over win against Pak

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan expressed pride over Indian cricket team after its landslide victory against Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Heaping praises of the Indian cricket team and the opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, Bachchan tweeted, "WorldCup Cricket U19 .. India beats Pakistan by 10 wickets .. our opening pair took care of their entire total .. FANTASTIC .. well done boys .. many many congratulations .. you are in the FINAL now .. #JUST WIN IT."

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena guided India to a comfortable ten wickets win over Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park on Tuesday and progressed to the final of the tournament.

Chasing 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena played cautiously and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 176 runs.

The duo built the highest opening partnership of the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament as he amassed unbeaten 105 runs studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Saxena scored 59* off 99 balls including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by ten wickets.(ANI)

