Amitabh Bachchan and Kishore Kumar, Image courtesy: Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan remembers Kishore Kumar on 90th birth anniversary

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 04 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday paid tributes to iconic singer Kishore Kumar on his 90th birth anniversary.
Taking to Twitter, Big B revealed three out of the eight songs Kumar won Best Male Playback Singer awards for were from his films.
"4th Aug -Kishore Kumar's Birth Anniversary... sang in more than 51 films, 130 songs, in more than 60 films that I acted in. 3 (out of 8) Best Male Playback Singer awards were songs he sang for me," Bachchan tweeted.
The 'Piku' actor also shared a few throwback pictures with the singer, also addressed as 'Kishore Da', including a snap from 'Lawaaris' in which they worked together.The 'Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si' crooner, who was born on August 4 1929, was a man with multiple talents. Other than being the most accomplished singer of his times, he was also a screenwriter, actor, composer, director, and producer.
Kumar died at the age of 58, but his memories are still etched in people's minds.
On the eve of his birth anniversary, former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, singer-turned politicians Babul Supriyo, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan crooned one of Kumar's iconic songs 'Ye Shaam Mastani'.
The singer's fans are not only in India, but across the world.
A few months ago, William Sami Etienne Grigahcine aka DJ Snake had shared a post featuring a clip from Kishore Kumar's classic song 'Babu Samjho Ishare.' (ANI)

