Amitabh Bachchan remembers pulling off desi 'MJ' in 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi'

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday went down the memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when he pulled off the desi Michael Jackson in one of his films 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi.'

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees him dressed in an all-black leather ensemble.

Bachchan is seen dressed in a black leather jacket and matching trousers.



He remembered how the director of 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi' thought that he would replicate Michael Jackson in the film but he ended up failing.

"When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati...What a failure I was," the actor wrote in the caption.

The Manmohan Desai directorial also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani. (ANI)

