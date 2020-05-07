Amitabh Bachchan remembers Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Indian poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore, megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid his tributes to the legend.

Bachchan took to Twitter and posted a picture of the literature laureate and wrote, "Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore."

"Poet, writer, philosopher, creator of educational institutions, of eminence .. writer of the National Anthem .. shat shat naman (my tribute)," his tweet further read.

Born in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata) on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize. He received the prize in 1913 for his literary work.

Tagore has penned several renowned poems, songs, and literary works including the national anthem of India - Jana Gana Mana. (ANI)

