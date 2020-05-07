Amitabh Bachchan reminisces family trip to Holland's Keukenhof flower garden

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Posting some breathtaking pictures, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday reminisced a family trip to Holland's famous Keukenhof flower garden.

The senior actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram and recalled one of the memories from the family's trip in 1975.

"We are all living in 'hortus conclusus' .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our 'enclosed garden' .. BUT .. Keukenhof, the most beautiful open garden is different," he wrote in the caption.

He also remembered the time when today's star actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan fell into one of the bunches of the flowers and almost got lost.

"Such fond memories of Jaya, Abhishek, and Shweta in 1975 in these heavenly spaces .. and little Abhishek falling into one bunch, into one kyaari and almost getting lost .. .. those were the days," his caption further read.

Bachchan posted a collage of pictures of flowers along with the post.

Keukenhof flower gardens are known to be one of the biggest flower gardens in the world and attracts a large number of tourists every year.

However, this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Dutch government has cancelled all events until June 1, and hence, the garden will not open for visitors. (ANI)

