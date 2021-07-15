Amitabh Bachchan reminisces father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who has kept his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan alive in his memories and often reminisces his work, on Thursday shared a social media post enjoying the late poet's writings.

Amitabh took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photograph of him in which he could be seen reading a book consisting of his father's poems. In the caption, he wrote, "Pujya babuji ke lekhan se apne aap ko zyada door nahi rakhta; aur ab unka uchcharan, apne swar me."

In the picture, the 78-year-old actor could be seen dressed in a tracksuit and a T-shirt while wearing headphones over a beanie cap. The post garnered more than a lakh likes.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has plenty of projects in his kitty including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'. He is currently working on the Vikas Bahl directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule.

Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram. 'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

