Amitabh Bachchan returns from quick trip to freezing Ladakh

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he recently made a quick trip to Ladakh.

The 78-year-old superstar shared a picture from the trip on Twitter and shared that the valley was freezing at -33 degrees Celsius when he had gone there.



In the picture, the 'Coolie' actor is seen packed in winter clothes including a white coloured jacket, monkey cap, hand gloves and eye gear to foil the snowstorm.

In the tweet, Bachchan shared how so many winter apparel could not save him from the cold.

"Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold," he tweeted. (ANI)

