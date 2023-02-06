Amitabh Bachchan says his 'Unnt' title usurped by others, find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan loves to treat his fans with anecdotes from his long film career. He loves to share meticulous details from the past.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Amitabh shared a black-and-white picture of himself from the set of his second film. He captioned the frame, "When I came to join films in 1969 all of them used to call me 'uuNtt' (unnt) ! .. so I thought I would justify that and mounted one. This is from my 2nd film 'Reshma aur Shera' .. location Pochina , miles into the desert beyond Jaisalmer ... Now fortunately they don't call me that ... the titled epithet has been usurped by several others ..."

Amitabh is known to be one of the tallest actors in the industry. But he jokingly said that the young breed of actors snatched the title from him.

Fans flooded Amitabh's comment section with their observations. One fan wrote, "Yes, my uncle was Yousuf's (Dilip) fan and he would use similar phrase to describe you, and i used to fight with him. those were the days, different generation of hero."



Another one wrote, "In Haryana's rural area they used to call you "Lambu" ... Lambu ki film dekhi kal... Bada mazaa aaya... Love you Sir."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.'

Amitabh will also be seen in the Netflix docu-series titled 'The Romantics', in which 35 eminent personalities of the B-town will pay their tributes to the legendary director Yash Chopra. (ANI)