Amitabh Bachchan sends 'good wishes' to Sonu Sood for 'Kisaan'

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday sent good wishes to the team of the film 'Kisaan' as actor Sonu Sood was roped in to star in the film.

"All good wishes to film #Kisaan, directed by #ENiwas and acted by @SonuSood," tweeted Bachchan.

Filmmaker E Niwas will helm the film, while 'Dream Girl' director Raaj Shaandilyaa has been tasked to produce it.



Alternatively, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also made an official announcement of the film starring Sood.

"IT'S OFFICIAL... SONU SOOD IN #KISAAN... #SonuSood will head the cast of #Kisaan... Directed by E Niwas... Raaj Shaandilyaa - who made his directorial debut with #DreamGirl - will produce the film," tweeted Adarsh.

The rest of the cast of the film will be announced shortly. (ANI)

