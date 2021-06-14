Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation post as he 'drives back to work'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Months after his successful eye surgery and a long wait due to rising COVID-19 cases, Amitabh Bachchan is back at work.

Penning down his Monday thoughts, the 78-year-old star shared a selfie on his Instagram handle and informed his fans that he is finally 'driving back to work'.

Bachchan is one of the most active stars on social media and he keeps sharing quirky and inspirational posts.

In the self-taken photo, the 'Don' star can be seen in the car in a pangolin face mask with a printed bandana.

In the caption, he wrote, "7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION :"every day in ever way things will get better and better and better "





Fans of the actor started pouring compliments with good luck wishes in the comment section and the post garnered more than four hundred thousand likes within a few hours of being shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next star in Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan will also feature in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The veteran star recently announced that he will be a part of Deepika Padukone-starrer 'The Intern'. He has replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Big B also has films like 'Jhund', 'Goodbye', 'May Day', and several others in the pipeline. (ANI)

