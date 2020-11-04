Amitabh Bachchan shares priceless childhood picture of Abhishek in Instagram post

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday treated his fans with a collage of a throwback picture and a recent picture of himself with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan.

The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Instagram to post the picture and captioned it as, "then .. and then."



The collage sees a monochrome picture from the childhood days of Abhishek Bachchan.

The throwback picture sees a younger Amitabh holding the hands of a toddler Abhishek Bachchan, while the other picture sees a father-son duo in the recent set-up.

The recent picture sees Abhishek wearing a mask on his face, while Amitabh Bachchan is seen posing with a bright smile on his face. (ANI)

