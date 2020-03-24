Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture, whines about being old!

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Senior Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a black and white throwback picture of himself with his fans through social media.

While giving the description of the picture, the 77-year-old actor was also seen whining about being old in the caption as he wrote in the caption that the picture is of the times when none of today's film actors' parents were even conceived.



The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor did not disclose the year in which the picture was clicked.

"Once upon a time in .. ?!NAAAH .. no year to be given .. perhaps .. none of today's young film generation stars' parents had even been conceived by then .. Damn, I'm old !! Aaarrggh," he captioned the picture.

The superstar, who is currently under self-isolation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, is quite active on social media as he keeps treating his fans with blasts from the past pictures. (ANI)

