Amitabh Bachchan sports green shoes on 'KBC' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has proved time and again that he will always be one of the coolest people in B-town.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Big B posted a picture from the sets of KBC in which he can be seen sporting a pair of green shoes with his blue-and-black three-piece suit.

Along with the uber-cool picture, he penned a quirky caption, "...Neeche hara boot, aur oopar matching suit..." (Green boots below, and matching suit above).





Fans and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Super cool," actor Riteish Deshmukh commented and added a string of green heart emoticons.

"Amit jiiiiii aren't you the coolest !! Am definitely robbing these," actor Rohit Roy wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will soon be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake. (ANI)

