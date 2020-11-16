Amitabh Bachchan spreads Monday motivation, says, 'I become eternal Gongoozler'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared a motivational post for his fans. Penning down his Monday morning thought, the star wrote, 'I stand and become the eternal GONGOOZLER'.

The 78-year old star, who is one of the most active stars on social media, penned an inspirational quote over the photo-sharing platforms, with a black and white picture of him.



"... and I stand and become the eternal GONGOOZLER ... the MET in NYC says its 'an idle and inquisitive person who stands staring for prolonged periods at anything out of the common '," wrote Big B.



In the post shared on the micro-blogging site, senior Bachchan is referring to himself as a 'Gongoozler', which means a 'spectator', the one who observes.

The 'Don' star, in the black and white picture, is donning an elegant indo-western blazer.

The 'Pink' actor shared the same post on his official blog page 'Srbachchan'too, which is being followed by more than 27 million people.



A day before, the megastar shared a heartfelt post on the social media accounts, celebrating her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday. (ANI)

