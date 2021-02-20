Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' to get theatrical release in June

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will hit the big screens on June 18, 2021.

The 78-year-old actor made this big announcement on social media about his "comeback" in theatres with an interesting Instagram post. He wrote, "Covid gave us many setbacks .. but it's comeback time now ..!! WE'RE BACK IN THE THEATERS .. "JHUND" releasing 18th June 2021 in THEATERS !!"





The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' and thriller 'Chehre'. (ANI)

